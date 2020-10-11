James Maggard of Wooton, KY, was born April 13, 1938, at Cinda, KY, the son of the late Gordon Maggard & Florence Lewis Maggard. James passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at his residence. He was 82 years old. James had been a lifelong resident of Leslie County. He retired from the United States Army serving as a Chief Warrant Officer, CWO2, from October 29, 1956, to November 1, 1977. James had a very distinguished military career, having been awarded the Bronze Star in the Vietnam War. He retired from Blue Diamond Coal Co. in 1985 and Cyprus Mountain Coal Co. in 1992. Commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1978, James was also a Kentucky deputy forest warden since 1993 and a current member of the Hyden Masonic Lodge #664. He was a member of the Leslie County Shriners Club, having served as the club's past Secretary/Treasurer. He was a member of the Oleika Shrine Temple in Lexington, KY, and a charter member and former secretary/treasurer of the Wooton Lions Club. He was a charter member and former secretary/treasurer of the Cutshin Region. A member of the environmental workers, James was the former supervisor of the Leslie County Soil Conservation District. James was also a charter member and former treasurer for the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department and President of the Cutshin Fish and Game Club. He was affiliated with the Solid Rock Bible Chapel at Wooton, KY.
James was preceded in death by his beloved parents; loving & devoted wife of 55 years, Mallie Baker Maggard; two sisters, Eldi Maggard and Elsie Baker; and three brothers, Lonzo, Coye, and Oley Maggard.
He leaves the following relatives surviving: one beloved son, James Maggard, Jr. & Christie, Wooton, KY; one beloved daughter, Brenda Gillison & Gary, Wooton, KY; three sisters, Delsie Adams, Wooton, KY, Elva Bentley & Bonnell, Wooton, KY, and Betty Day & David, Nicholasville, KY; six treasured grandchildren, Melissa Gillison, Michelle Gillison, Brittany Nichole Maggard Mobley, Briana "B.B." Maggard, Tiffany Lowe, and Crystal Day; 12 treasured great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden, KY. with Rev. Billy Joe Lewis & Rev. Chris Sale presiding.
Burial followed at the Coye Maggard Cemetery, Wooton, KY. with Full Military Rites will be performed by the Leslie Co. DAV Chapter #133.
