James Michael "Mike" Sams, age 57, of Annville, passed away Wednesday, January 19th, 2021 at his home.
James is survived by his wife Patricia "Trish" Sams of Annville, his son Jeremy Sams and wife Sarah, Waco, KY, his daughter Ashley Ratliff and husband Dion, of Annville.
He is also survived by his mother Mable Davidson and the following brothers and sisters: Carl Wayne Davidson, Manchester, Johnny Sams, London, Richard Sams, Sextons Creek, Jeff Sams, Oneida, Pam Hoskins, London, Judy Coffee, Tyner, Kathy Baker, London, Leigh Ann Upchurch, Manchester, and three grandchildren Natalie and Everley Sams and Sadie Ratliff and Luke Ratliff.
The funeral service for James will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Sams, Dion Ratliff, Shane McQueen, Joe McQueen, Eddie Hollen and Jacob Doan officiating. Burial will follow in the Grimes Heaven View Cemetery in Annville. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Saturday until the funeral hour.
