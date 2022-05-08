James Michael Smith was born on October 6, 1963, in Clay County, Kentucky, the son of the late Leon Smith and Mildred Cottrell Smith, who survives of London. He is survived by his wife, of Davan Melton Smith of London, three children, Mikayla Smith, James Matthew Smith and Nathan Melton, all of London, five siblings, Bobby, Les and Calvin Smith and Angela Gregory, all of London, and Kristy Jackson of Georgetown, one grandchild, Zane Ray Slusher, plus a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing.
James Michael Smith departed this life at his home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, being 58 years, 6 months and 13 days of age.
Graveside services for James Michael Smith will be conducted at 1 PM Saturday at the Dunn Cemetery in London with Delmer Gross officiating.
Bowling Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
