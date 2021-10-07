Mr. James Owen Allen, age 64 departed this life on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home. He was born Thursday, June 27, 1957 in Oneida, Kentucky to the union of Eugene and Opal Webb Allen. He was retired from the Clay County Board of Education where he was a school teacher and a member of the Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Dr. Deann Stivers Allen, PHD and his daughters: Carolyn Allen, JD and her husband Richard Lawniczak, JD and Mary Jewell Allen, D.O. Also surviving are his siblings: Joe Allen and his wife Betty, Roger Allen and his wife Geraldine, Paul Allen and his wife Barbara and Mary Louderback and her husband John.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Eugene and Opal Allen, his brother: Jack Allen and his sister: Carolyn Allen Walko.
Services for Mr. James Owen Allen will be conducted on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 A. M. at the St. Anns Roman Catholic Church with Father Carlos Martinez presiding. Burial will follow in the Stivers Section of the Reid Cemetery in the Greenbriar Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
