James P. Sizemore, Jr., 44, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 19th, at the Hazard ARH Hospital in Hazard, KY.
James was born in Sylvania, OH on July 16, 1977, a son of James P. Sizemore, Sr. and Becky Cogan Sizemore.
He is survived by his father, James P. Sizemore, Sr. of Manchester; his mother, Becky Cogan Sizemore of Manchester; and his daughters: Shiloh Sizemore of Toledo, OH, Raylynn Sizemore of Ohio, Savannah Sizemore of Manchester, and Esther Sizemore of Manchester.
James is also survived by his brother, Todd Sizemore of Ohio, and sister, Cindy Sizemore of Manchester.
No Services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.