James Quinton "Jim" Meredith, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, August 2nd, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester.
Jim was born on March 6, 1939, a son of the late Carlos and Dorothy Ashley Meredith.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Hacker Meredith of Manchester; and his children: Terry Wayne Smith of Manchester, Becky Peters of Manchester, Gregory Dean Meredith and wife Melinda of Bowling Green, Elizabeth Handel and husband Bill of Elizabethtown, and Kimberly Harris and husband Frankie of Nashville.
Jim is also survived by his grandchildren: Brandon Peters and wife Brittany, Jacqueline Suzanne Peters and fiancé Brandon Anderson, Laura Elizabeth Bailey and husband Brett, Austin Howard Meredith, Ethan Handel and wife Hailee, Hadley Handel, Logan Harris, Cole Harris, Meredith Harris and Seth Travis Meredith and fiancée Ashlyn; by 5 great-grandchildren; and by two nieces: Anne Gallrein and Caroline Schmidt.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Glyna Gallrein.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 6th at Britton Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
Additional Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 7th, with services will be held at 2:00 PM at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, KY. Entombment will follow at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Leitchfield, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
