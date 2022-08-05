James R. (Jim) Perry, 92, of Goshen, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Dec. 17, 1929, in Dayton, Kentucky, to Arthur James Reed and Orla (Burch) Perry Sr.
On July 26, 1953, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, he married Beverly C. Collingsworth. She preceded him in death on Nov. 22, 2016. Surviving are one son, Reed (Janice) Perry of Seymour, Tennessee; two daughters, Sue (Glenn) Huber of Elkhart, Indiana, Kathy (Johnny) Creekmore of Goshen, Indiana; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Elmer (Angie) Perry of Dayton, Kentucky, Bill (Sherrie) Perry of Alexandria, Kentucky, and one sister, Vera (Robert) Stuck of Cold Spring, Kentucky, and numerous nieces and nephews.
James served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman from 1952 to 1956, the last 2.5 years of which he was attached to the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Jim was an active member of the First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir, and was an active member of the Christian Lights Sunday School Class. He also was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. He continued to share his faith in the care facility where he lived.
Mr. Perry graduated from Oneida Baptist Institute, Oneida, Kentucky, in 1948, and Georgetown College, Georgetown, Kentucky, in 1952. Jim worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company from 1956 to 1964. In 1964, he joined the Ames Division of Miles Laboratories (now Bayer), retiring in December of 1994.
Visitation for friends and family will held from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 6, at the First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17, Bristol, Indiana.
Funeral services for James will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Pastor Phil Byars will preside, and burial with full military honors will take place at Prairie Street Cemetery in Elkhart.
Waterman-Westbrook-Clouse Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Oneida Baptist Institute, 11 Mulberry St., Oneida, KY 40972.
