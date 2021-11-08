Jamie Randall Carr, 34, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, November 6th, at his home.
Jamie was born in London, KY, on July 12th, 1987, son of Bill Carr and Becky Allen.
Jamie is survived by his wife, Ashley Collett; his daughter, Kaylee Carr; his parents Bill Carr, and Becky Allen, all of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by the following brother and sisters: Bill (Jacklyn) Carr, Shahwanna Dezarn (Glenn Jones), both of Manchester, KY, and Jody (Curtis) Brock of London, KY; his grandparents, Kathleen Wagers, Tommy Wagers, and Bessie Allen; his aunt, Connie Allen; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Teresa and Ballard Collett.
Jamie is also survived by the following nieces and nephews: Kenzlee Mills, Allie Brock, Emma Carr, Wesley Carr, Kirsten Carr, Dustin Collett, Virginia Bowling, Dylan Brock, Zoey Brock, and Brayden Brock. As well as the following cousins: Derek Carr, Sam Carr, T.C. Carr, Kyle Jackson, Cory Jackson, Kylee Jackson, and Paislee Jackson.
Jamie is preceded in death by his grandparents: Tanzy Carr, Bennie Allen, and Armilda Carr. Also, by his aunt and uncle, Dee Carr and Rick Carr.
Services for Jamie will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 10th, at Britton Funeral Home, with George Roberts, Claude Gilbert, and Roy Eversole officiating. Burial will follow in the Carr Family Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 9th, at Britton Funeral Home.
