James Russell "Jim" Burns, 72, of London, KY, passed away Monday, July 12th, at his home.
Jim was born in Manchester, KY on March 10, 1949, a son of Mary Rose Hornsby Burns and the late Oscar Burns.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Blonda Sue Smith Burns.
Jim is survived by his mother, Mary Rose Burns of Manchester, and his daughter, Sonya McWhorter and husband Quentin of Lexington.
He is also survived by his grandson, Quinn McWhorter; his brother, Bryan Burns and wife Michelle of London; and his sister, Elizabeth Bays and husband Ben of Bardstown.
In addition to his wife and father, Jim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Minnie Burns; his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Alice Hornsby; and his brother, Jeffery Burns.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 18th at Britton Funeral Home, with Donald Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 18th at Britton Funeral Home.
