James S. Dearth, 87, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
He was born to the late James and Bertha Dearth on October 16, 1933. He married the love of his life Anna J. Roberts Dearth on Jan. 30, 1958.
He retired from the United States Air Force in 1977 after serving his country for 23 years. He was most proud of his service in Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force, he and his family moved to Cleveland in 1977. He spent the next 12 years as a patrol officer for the Cleveland City Police Department.
James also served as a volunteer with the Community Service Team and Judicial Service Unit for Bradley County Sheriff’s Department.
In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Anna J. Dearth; sister, Lydia Lewis; and son-in-law, Jim Price.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory sons, James G Dearth (Teresa) and Randy Dearth (Mercy); daughter, Melissa Price; grandchildren: Ashley Curtis (Jeremy), Angela Harrison (Jay), Barry Semak (Danielle), and Nicole Holmes (Matt); great-grandchildren: Alexis and Grant Curtis, Landon, Emma, Madalyn, and Mason Harrison, Tyler Holmes and one more on the way in June.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Herd Cemetery in Manchester, Ky., where James will be laid to rest alongside his wife, on what would have been their 63rd wedding anniversary. The Rev. Chase Whitis will be officiating.
You are invited to share a personal memory of James or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.