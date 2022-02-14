James Vernon Adams, 75 of Shelbyville, passed away at his residence on February 9, 2022. He was born in Oneida, Kentucky on December 6,1946 to Otis Adams and Christine Vaughn. He married Carol Adams who preceded him in death in 2014.
Survivors include wife Iris Adams of Shelbyville. Children April (Shawn) Aulby of Shelbyville, Joetta (Craig) Adams of Hope, Douglas Adams of Tennessee, Roseanna Adams of Shelbyville, Rainbow (Terry) Fox of Shelbyville, Ezekiel (Deborah) Williams of Greenfield, Bobby (Jennifer) Thurman of Shelbyville, and Lester (Kristy) Thurman of Shelbyville. 1 brother Lonnie (Sheila) Adams of Kentucky, and 1 sister Barbara Rude of Seymour, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 1 son Shawn McDaniel, sisters Jill Combs and Janice McWhorter.
Mr. Adams had lived in Shelby County for most of his life, after moving here from Kentucky. He was employed at Detroit Steel and Knauf Fiberglass for many years and had worked for Advanced Auto parts for the last 7 years.
James had attended church with his wife, and accepted Christ as his Saviour in 2015. He also was a member of the Miata car club and loved to ride his motorcycle to South Carolina to the tail of the dragon. He was a lifelong mechanic on the side and loved to attend car shows, travel, sightseeing, but most of all loved to spend time with his family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12,2022 at 1pm, at the Glenn E. George and Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Road, with visitation from 11am until time of service. Pastor Tommy Hensley Jr. will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shelby County Cancer Association in care of the funeral home. Online condolences can be shared at www.glenne georgeandson.com
