Mr. James W. Coleman, III, age 64 departed this life on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, August 17, 1955 in San Diego, California to James W. Coleman, Jr. and Nancy Lee (Arnold) Coleman. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a truck driver.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Delia (Goins) Coleman; and 2 children: Jennifer Bernhardt and husband Daniel and Lindsay Coleman; and 2 step-children: Kevin Bray and Lesley Johnson; also surviving is 1 granddaughter: Chloe Bernhardt and 5 grandsons: Austin, Ethan, Tanner, Keegan, and Axton Johnson and 1 great grandson: Elijah Johnson. He also leaves surviving one sister: Deborah Dye.
He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Nancy Coleman; and 1 brother: Kevin Coleman.
Funeral services for James W. Coleman, III will be conducted on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Herbert “Tip” Minton will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Minton Cemetery at Brock Lane.
Visitation will begin at 12 PM Tuesday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
