James Wesley Wombles, 58, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, April 10th, at his home.
James was born in Manchester, KY on May 7, 1963, a son of the late Carter and Arizona Morgan Wombles.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Wombles of Manchester, and three sons: James Nicholas Wombles, Joseph Daniel Wombles, and Matthew Wombles, all of London.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Richard Holland and wife Mary Lou of Manchester, Benny Holland and wife Joyce of Manchester, Kent Roark and wife Anna of Knox County, Harold Bowling and wife Edna of Hyden, Charlene Davidson of Danville, and Kathy Owens of London; his grandchildren: Caden Wombles and Gracie Combs; and the following nieces and nephews: Wes Holland, Chris Holland, Daryl Holland, Thomas Duane Davis, Bertha Anne Brock, Debrah Anne Roark, Thelma Faye, Nicky, Racheal, and Aleshia Davis; and the following great-niece and great-nephews: Thomas Duane Davis, Jr., Jonas Earl Davis, and Mary Alice Davis.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be held on Friday, April 15th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell, Kenny Smith, and Jessie Henson officiating. Burial will follow at the Daniel Smith Cemetery on Goose Rock.
Private Visitation for the family will be held on Thursday, April 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
