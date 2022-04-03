James William Root age 80 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Monday - March 28, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. He is survived by his wife Opal Bowling Root, his children; James Matthew Root and wife Sandra, Terry Roberts and wife Victoria, Samuel Roberts and wife Katina and Sharon Roberts Duncan and husband Bill, also surviving is his sister Lois Root Gray and his brother Jeff Root and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents; George and Jeanie Harris Root and these brothers and sisters; Marshall Root, Hobert Myres, Alta Mae Root Smith, Bessie Root Smith, Gilbert Root, Lillie Mae Root Thomas, Robert Root and Mary Dolly Root.
Funeral Services for James William Root were held Saturday - April 2, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Jessie Henson, Rev. Mark Bowling and Bro. Jason Root presiding. Burial followed in the Sam Bowling Cemetery in the Hector Community.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
