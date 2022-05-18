Kentucky Wildcat and Eric Church obsessed. Camping with his family every chance he could get. Screaming on the sidelines for the Tigers and the Bobcats is most likely where you would see him. This is just some of what he loved. Out of all of the things he loved, he loved his children and wife the most. As Jamie left this earth to join Jesus on May 16, 2022, he left his love surrounding his wife and children.
Tiffany Bell, the love of his life whom he was married to for almost 23 years. His only baby girl, Kaleigh Bell, his 3 sons whom you would always see following him every step he would make, Jordan, Brayden, and Bryson.
Jamie lived his life to the fullest and I think several of Eric Church’s lyrics say it most. “No, I ain’t sayin’ I’ll never die but till I do, I’m on borrowed time.” For the past 6 months, he lived his life to the fullest with his family in tow. No matter how bad he felt, he was always present.
Jamie leaves behind the comfort to his family that they will see him again one day. He told his wife that he knew where he was going, that he was right with the Lord. Eric Church’s lyrics sum up the end of his life the best, “On the day I die I know where I am going to go. Me and Jesus have that part worked out. I’ll wait at the gates till his face I see and stand in the long line of sinners like me.”
Services for Jamie will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, May 20th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Wade England and Jamie Feltner officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Creek Cemetery.
Visitation for Jamie will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 20th, at Britton Funeral Home.
