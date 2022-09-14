Jamie Hensley, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022.
Jamie was born in Sandusky, OH on January 7, 1966, a son of the late Juanita Hicks and Edgar Garrett Hensley.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bowling Hensley of Corbin; and his children: Montana Hensley of Manchester, Jamee Turner of McKee, Meloney Gregory of Manchester, and Dezerae Alexander of Corbin; and several grandchildren.
Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joe Crockett officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13th at Britton Funeral Home.
