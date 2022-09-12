Jamie Marlin Glen Jordan, 35, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, September 9th, 2022.
Jamie was born in Hyden, KY on July 5, 1987, a son of Darlene Smith Jordan and Marlin Jordan.
Jamie is survived by his wife, Samantha Jackson Jordan; his son, Dustin Jamie Jordan; and his daughter, Halee Jackson, all of Manchester; his father, Marlin Jordan of Manchester; his mother and stepfather, Darlene Jordan and Gene Wooton of Hyden; and his grandmother, June Lipps of Hyden.
He is also survived by his brother, Shane Dustin Glen Jordan and wife Amber of London; and a by host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 14th at the Roark Pentecostal Church in Essie, KY, with Marty Jackson, Robert Napier, Jerry Maggard, and Patrick Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marty Jackson, Marshall North, Corey Brock, Jason Daniels, Gene Wooton, and Alex Jackson.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13th at the Roark Pentecostal Church in Essie, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
