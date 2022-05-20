Jane Bush age 87 of Elk Creek, KY passed away May 16th, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, KY. Jane was born in Manchester, KY on May 22, 1934, to the late Phil and Lilly Smith Stevens. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Bush. Jane is survived by two sons, Freddy Bush wife Shirley and Donnie Bush both of Elk Creek. Her granddaughter, Sherry Whitaker and her grandson Donnie Michael Bush. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Brasen Whitaker and Kendall Bush.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jane was preceded in death by her daughter Vanda Bush, her daughter-in-law Lola Bush, her sisters Bertha, Sally, Laura, Della, and one brother John Stevens.
Services for Jane will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 20th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Jerry McKinley Holland and Jerry Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the McKinley Bush Cemetery on Big Creek.
Visitation for Jane will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, May 20th, at Britton Funeral Home.
