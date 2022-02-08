Janet Fay Smith, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, February 7th, at the Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London, KY.
Janet was born in Manchester, KY on September 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Roy K. and Mae Smallwood Smith.
Janet is survived by her sisters: Wanda Clark and her husband Virgil, and Phyllis Sue Smith, both of London.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brother and sisters: Paul Wayne Smith, Janice Davidson Swafford, and Patsy Lee Smith.
No Services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.