Janet Lee Collett passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at her residence in Clay Co., Kentucky. She was 69 years old. Janet was born August 16, 1953 in Hamilton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Pauline Carmack Collett and the late Lee Collett. She had been a resident of Clay County for the past 33 years coming from Ohio. By occupation Janet was a retired employee for the Ky. Dept. of Transportation as a toll booth attendant & highway dept. Janet was a faithful member of the Rockhouse Pentecostal Church in Hyden, KY. She enjoyed animals & pets and especially loved spending time with her mother.
Janet was preceded in death by her beloved father, Lee Collett. She leaves the following relatives surviving; her beloved mother, Pauline Carmack Collett of Big Creek, KY, one sister, Paula Collett Hitte & husband, Dennis of Trenton, Ohio, treasured nephews, Brandon Hitte & Matthew Hitte & Rachel, treasured great nephews, Jameson Hitte & Jaxon Hitte and treasured great nieces, Elizabeth Hitte & River Hitte. Also, a host of other family & friends.
Funeral: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Rockhouse Pentecostal Church, Hyden, KY
Minister: Rev. Ted Couch
Interment: Estep Family Cemetery, Big Creek, KY
Pallbearers: Brandon Hitte, Matthew Hitte & Dennis Hitte
Visitation: Wednesday, August 2nd at 1:00 P.M. at the Church
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
