Mrs. Janet Lynn Collins, age 67 departed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home. She was born on Thursday, September 17, 1953 in Tyner, Kentucky to Gilbert and Bessie Clark Issacs. She worked at Dairy Queen in McKee, Kentucky and is a member of the Potters House Holiness Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Harold Collins and her daughter: Vickie Berry. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Johnny Berry, Jr., Jessica Renea Berry and Joshua Daniel Berry, her step-grandchildren: Reagan Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Kacee Davis, Andrea Sams, Kendra Collins, Brianna Collins, Lester Collins and Johnathan Collins as well as her brother: James Issacs.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Gilbert and Bessie Issacs, her sisters: Betty Jean Howard, Deloris Flannery and Dorcie Issacs as well as her brother: Willie Issacs.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Janet Lynn Collins will be conducted on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Roberts and Rev. Paul Mitchell will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Roots Branch Cemetery in the Roots Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 6:30 P. M. on Thursday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
