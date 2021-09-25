Janice A. Hubbard age 82 of Trenton passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday September 22, 2021. She was born in Manchester, KY on April 13, 1939 the daughter of the late Sheridan and Alice (nee McFadden) Hibbard. She was married to Jerry Hubbard and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2020. Janice worked for Mercy Hospital retiring in 1991 after 25 years of service. She then worked for Dollar General until 2006. Janice was also a secretary for 30 years at the Harvest Christian Fellowship . She is survived by eight children Charles Lunsford, Charles Ray Hubbard, Pam Hubbard, Anthony Lunsford, Dale (Sarah) Lunsford, Pamela Mkee, Melanie Watts, and Gloria Hubbard; she gracefully raised four grandchildren Jada (Elijah) Sandlin, April Marcum, Jeshia Mattox, and Shawn Mattox as well as many other grandchildren and great grandchildren; five siblings Merrelle Hibbard, Gloria (Gene) Kinsey, Shirlene Berry, Glenda Pratt, and Sheridan Hibbard Jr. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Janice was also preceded in death by one daughter Charlotte Philpot and one sister Carol Magalski. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Crossroads Hospice. Visitation will be at Harvest Christian Fellowship 1245 Ross Ave Hamilton, OH 45013 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Elby Harrison officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Clay woman taking leave of absence as Superintendent
- Failed drug rehab patients causing issues, officials say
- Ohio man found in wrecked Jeep with underage girl
- Is Clay a Meth Pipeline?
- Freda Smith
- Deanna L. Hughes
- Gov. Beshear: ‘Due to National Shortage, There Will Not Be Enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions Anywhere. Get the Vaccine.’
- Tuesday's statement from Advent Health
- Cynthia Stanfield Downey
- Sherdain Sizemore
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.