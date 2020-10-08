Janice Rosiere, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, 64 of Palmyra, PA returned to her heavenly home on Monday, October 5, 2020 surrounded by both her children and all of her grandchildren. Her firm faith in God supported and comforted her during her brief battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Earl Rutledge and Hester Rutledge of Peach Bottom, PA. She was a 1974 graduate of Solanco High School. A 2002 Graduate of Christ for the Nations, Dallas, TX. A 2006 graduate of Southwest University where she earned her Bachelor degree, Advanced Leadership & Pastoral Studies and Practical Theology diploma. She spent many years working on staff for CFTN in Dallas and Churches in both Waxahachie, TX and Anderson, SC.
Janice was an amazing mother to her children, Heather Lee Shellenberger of Palmyra, PA and Michael David Rosiere married to Heather Rosiere of Hutschenhausen, Germany. She was also a wonderful grandmother to 5 grandchildren, Aleeyah Elkins married to Tre Elkins, Alexis Martinez, Siena Rosiere, Aidan Martinez and London Rosiere, and great-grandmother to Lorenzo Robert Elkins.
Her grandchildren brought her so much joy and she loved them with all of her heart. She is survived by her mother, Hester Rutledge, her brother, Earl Rutledge, her sisters, Judy McDowell and Jacqueline Gauthier. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Rutledge, her brother, David Rutledge and her sister, Betty Irmen.
Janice had a selfless heart. She was a giver and listener. Her mission in life was to be a testimony and bring the Lord's love to everyone she crossed paths with. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family and connecting with friends. She was very involved in various bible study and prayer groups. She attended the Worship center of Lancaster for over 25 years and most recently attended Lifeway church in Lebanon, PA.
Services will be held at 12PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of the service. Flowers will be received.
