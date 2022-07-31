Janus Marie Owens-Hanna, Born December 31st, 1943, in Oneida KY, departed, this life on July 29th, 2022, at the age of 78 at the Hazard ARH medical facility.
Janus is the daughter of Abbie and Daugh Owens.
She is survived by her loving children Ronald Hanna, Darrell Hanna (Patricia), and Aaron Romero (Sam). Janus also had a list of loving grandchildren Josh Hanna (Brittany), Ryan Hanna, Samuel Hanna, Haley Hanna, Price Hoskins (Taylor), and two great-grandchildren Blake Hanna and Georgia Belle Hoskins.
She is also survived by the following sibling's Billy Don Owens, of Manchester KY, Ron Owens of Manchester KY, Brenda Owens-Harding of Berea KY, Jake Owens of Manchester KY, and Penny Owens-Cheek of Waco KY. As well as a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Daugh Owens (Bertha), Abbie Owens-Brumley (Walter), siblings Geraldine Owens-Purdue, Edward Owens, Vernon Lee Owens, and two sister-in-laws Patsy Owens and Phyllis Owens.
Janus will forever be honored in loving memory by all who knew her.
Services for Janus will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 3rd, at Britton Funeral Home, with Tim Reid and Johnathon Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for Janus will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 3rd, at Britton Funeral Home.
