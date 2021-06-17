(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Honors continue to roll in for CCHS golfers, this time for Lady Tiger Avery Janutolo. The World Teen Championships invited Avery Janutolo to participate in their tournament, July 22-24 at Pinehurst National. “I’m so excited,” said Janutolo. “I’m honored to have been invited. I plan to go and soak up all the knowledge I can and play my very best.”
Each year, the World Teen Championship welcomes golfers from ages ranging 13-18. They boast seven championship courses at Pinehurst. These courses, this event and the community as a whole have provided a stage for golf’s next generation of stars to shine. The schedule consists of three rounds of championship play and the closing ceremony.
Following the three-day championship, the Teen Van Horn Cup – a one-day best ball tournament featuring the top players from each age group. It’s contested on Pinehurst No. 2.
Junior Golf Scoreboard, AJGA, and the World Amateur Golf Ranking recognize this event (The World Teen Championship) as a ranked event.
