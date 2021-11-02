(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association has named Clay County Tiger and Lady Tiger Golf coaches Jason Smith and Amy Janutolo the 10th region coaches of the year! Coach Janutolo and the Tigers recently won the 10th region tournament, while the Tigers finished 3rd overall in their regional tournament.
Coach Smith was grateful for the honor. “I am very thankful for winning the award and I owe it to my players,” said Smith. “I’ve been very blessed as a golf coach to work with some special players and because of that it makes me look good as a coach.”
Coach Janutolo, like Smith, was thankful for the award as well. “I’m honored to receive this recognition from the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association, but I’ll always want the focus to remain on the team,” said Janutolo. “Together, we made history being the first Clay County girls’ team to win the regional tournament. I’d like for that to be how this team is remembered.”
CCHS Athletic Director Tom Nicholson is overjoyed to see the success both programs have been having and had this to say. ““I want to extend congratulations to Coach Amy Janutolo and Coach Jason Smith for winning the 10th Region Girls and Boys Golf Coach of the Year presented by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association,” said Nicholson. “Both the boys and girls golf teams at Clay County High School have worked hard over the years to contend at events throughout the state, and Amy and Jason winning these awards exemplifies both teams’ success over the years.”
Nicholson continued, discussing the success under the coaches.
Needless to say, Lady Tiger and Tiger Golf has seen both team and individual success over the years, and our coaches being recognized as Coaches of the Year goes to show that the Clay County High School boys and girls golf programs are performing at an extremely high level.”
