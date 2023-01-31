Jared Sizemore, born June 07, 1957, in Clay Co., Kentucky to the union of the late Estill and Mahalia Sizemore. He was the youngest of seven children. By occupation, Jared retired from the coal industry.
Jared’s greatest joy came from his spending time with his family who he loved wholeheartedly. Jared enjoyed car repair, caring for his pets and hunting, especially coon hunting.
He departed this walk of life on January 28, 2023, at his residence at the age of 65.
In addition to his parents, Jared was preceded in death by three brothers, Woodrow, Douglas and Rick Sizemore. As well as one sister, Lola Sizemore.
Jared leaves behind three beloved sons, Christopher Sizemore (Candace) of Williamsport, PA, Jamie Sizemore (Marissa) of Berea, KY and Jonathan Sizemore (Jerrica) of Hazard, KY. One great-nephew he loved as his own, Keaton Holland of Manchester, KY. His best friend and mother of his children, Glenda Sizemore of Manchester, KY, two sisters, Mary Napier (Roland) of Manchester, KY and Anna Walker of Big Creek, KY. Five cherished grandchildren, Hayden, Jerran, Madelyn and Evelyn Sizemore. A host of other relatives and friends also survive.
The funeral service for Jared Sizemore will be held at 2p.m. – Thursday, February 02, 2023 at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Kevin Jett officiating.
Interment will follow the service at the family cemetery at Redbird.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 12 noon until the service hour on Thursday at the chapel.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
