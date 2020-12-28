Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 23, 2020 at approximately 2:35 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Roger Jarvis, 38 of North Highway 421.
The arrest occurred at a residence off of North Highway 421 when K9 Deputy Wes Brumley served a Warrant of Arrest of the subject for Theft. 
 
Roger Jarvis, 38 was charged with:
• Theft By Unlawful Taking- Firearm
• Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 or More
