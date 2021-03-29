Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 26, 2021 at approximately 11:30 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley, Deputy Kendric Smith and Deputy Kelly Johnson arrested Donald Jarvis, 30 of Crawfish Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when K9 Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon making contact, it was noted that the above mentioned subject showed severe signs of intoxication. Through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. During a search of the subject, a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine along with hypodermic needles was located. Subject was transported to Advent Health of Manchester where he refused to submit to a blood test.
Donald Jarvis, 30 was charged with:
• One Headlight
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• Improper Equipment
• Driving on DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Failure to wear Seat Belts
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
