Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 6, 2021 Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Donald Jarvis, 30 of Crawfish Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 after an investigation where K9 Ghost had indicated on the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, Deputies located a backpack that belonged to the above mentioned subject. Inside of the backpack was suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, plastic baggies, U.S. Currency, several small packs of suspected suboxone and Drug paraphernalia. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Donald Jarvis, 30 was charged with:
• Traff in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2 GMS Methamphetamine)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of Marijuana
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Drug Unspecified)
