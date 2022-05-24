Jason Glen Couch, 39, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, May 19th, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Jason was born on September 4, 1982, a son of Frank and Margie Smith Couch.
He is survived by his wife, Stacy Witt Couch; his parents, Frank and Margie Smith Couch; and by his children: Jason Andy Couch and Jacy Couch, all of Manchester.
Jason is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Jamie Couch of London, Rodney Couch of Manchester, Adrian Couch of Manchester, Shelly Couch of Manchester, Sondra Minton of Manchester, Martina Henson of Lexington, and Kaitlyn Henson of Manchester; by his niece, Tiffany Minton; and by Ray and Geraldine Gregory, who helped raise him.
Jason was preceded in death by his brother, Travis Minton.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27th at Hurd Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.