Jason Hayre, age 48 departed this life on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, July 17, 1973 in Manchester, Kentucky to Eddie Bradford and Willa Dean Minton Hayre.
He leaves to mourn his passing his parents: Eddie Bradford and Willa Hayre and his brother: Scott Hayre.
Graveside services for Jason Hayre will be conducted on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2 PM at the Lacey Abner Cemetery in the Little Goose Community.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
