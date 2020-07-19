Jason Lynn Jordan, age 33 departed this life on Friday, July 17, 2020 in London, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, August 7, 1986 in Manchester, Kentucky to Walter and Norma Allen Jordan. He was working as a lineman, enjoyed sports, and most of all loved his family and spending time with his son.
He leaves to mourn his passing his son, Coby Jordan, his mother Norma Jordan, his sister Anita (Mike) Owens, 3 half brothers, Walter D Jordan, Johnathan (Amy) Jordan, and Sam (Tina) Roberts. As well as a host of close family and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Walter Jordan, his brother, LeRoy Sester, 2 Aunts, Christine Jackson, and Helen Lewis. 2 uncles, Ray and Victor Jordan, and his Grandmother, Helen Singleton.
Services for Jason will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 At 1 PM at Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Presiding over the service will be Todd Hicks and David Davidson. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after 6 PM at Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.