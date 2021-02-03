Jasper Liam Hollis Mitchell, the 7 month, 15 day old son of Abraham and Kimberly Bowling Mitchell departed this life on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital of London.
He leaves to mourn his passing his parents: Abraham and Kimberly Mitchell, his brothers and sisters: Khloe, Weston, Kason and Abel, his maternal grandparents: Russell and Patricia Bowling, his paternal grandfathers: Abraham Mitchell and Robert Patrick, his maternal great grandmother: Gracie Estep, his aunt: Ashlee Woods and husband Andrew, his uncles: Kyle Bowling and Nathaniel Dean and wife Amber as well as his first cousins: Jayden Woods, Ally Woods, Noah Dean and Rayanna Dean and a host of great uncles, aunts, cousins and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother; Blanch Patrick, his maternal great grandparents: Arnold and Flora Bowling and Jim Estep, Jr. as well as his paternal great grandmother: Nancy Brewer.
Funeral Services for Jasper Liam Hollis Mitchell will be conducted on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Jessie Kemp, Paul Hubbard, Paul Mitchell and Troy Gray will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Mitchell and Combs Cemetery on the right hand fork of Billy’s Branch.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.