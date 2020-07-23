Ja'vonn Kingston Blake Taylor, infant son of Shaina Begley and Jordan Blake Taylor, passed away Friday, July 17th, at his home.
Ja'vonn is survived by his parents, Shaina Begley and Jordan Blake Taylor, and his two sisters, Kamari Taylor and Zendaya Eversole, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by his grandfather, Justus Begley; his great grandmother, Sharon Begley; his uncle Jacob Hyde; and his aunt, Courtney Collins.
Services were held on Wednesday, July 22nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Joe Crockett officiating. Burial followed in the Brownlow Collins Cemetery in Leslie County.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
