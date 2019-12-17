Jay C. Jarvis, age 84 departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, October 20, 1935 in Manchester, Kentucky to Tommy and Suzanna Roberts Jarvis.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Eliza Adams Jarvis, his daughter: Julie Marie Jarvis and her husband Chris Henson, his sister: Linda Wagers and her husband Troy and his brother: Roy Wagers.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Tommy and Suzanna Jarvis, his grandson: Austin Allen Hill and his sister: Edna Frawah and her husband Jack.
A celebration of life for Jay C. Jarvis will be conducted on Thursday, December 19 2019 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Roberts and Rev. James Wagers will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Marcum Cemetery in the Curry Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 12:30 PM on Thursday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
