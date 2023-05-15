Jean Kalnins, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away May 9, 2023. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky by the late Sim and Clora Wagers on December 24, 1938. She graduated from high school and took great pride in caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Kalnins in 2013; and her siblings, Ruby Thompson, Jessie Davis, Renos Wagers, Georgia Wagers, and Cleo Fields. Jean is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA of Marion County.
Arrangements entrusted to Aaron Ruben Nelson Mortuary. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
