Mrs. Jean Young Gross, age 70 departed this life on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, December 8, 1950 in Leslie County, Kentucky. She was a retired hair dresser and a member of the Pentecostal Faith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Fred Gross, her children: Greg Napier and his wife Kim, Mike Napier and his wife Donna and Tracy Chesnut and her husband Kevin. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Dustin and Vanessa Napier, Stacey and Brian Hubbard, Durand and Andrea Napier, Brian Taylor and Emily Napier, Ryleigh Napier and Luke Chesnut, her great grandchildren: Emma Grace Napier, Ella James Napier, Iyla Reese Hubbard, Elin Cecile Hubbard and Kinsley Tayte Napier as well as her sister: Shirley Ramey and her husband Wayne as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Nellie Young Napier, her sister: Mary Ann Pearcy, her father-in-law: Ted Gross and her mother-in-law: Helen Gross.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Jean Young Gross will be conducted on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brian Hubbard will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Greg Napier, Mike Napier, Kevin Chesnut, Dustin Napier, Durand Napier, Brian Taylor Napier, Brian Hubbard, Luke Chesnut, Larry Jeffers, Brandon Baker, Andrew Farmer and Joey Jeffers.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
