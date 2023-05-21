Jeff Barrett of McKee, was born February 26, 1957, in Clay County and departed this Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence, at the age of 66. He was the son of the late Hensley “Hoge” Barrett and Mae (Byrd) Barrett.
Jeff is survived by three sisters, Mary Ruth (Charles) King of Annville, Joan Burnett of London and Joyce (Charlie) Madden of McKee.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was also preceded in death by his brother, Danny Barrett.
Graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Annville & Medlock Cemetery with Bro. Michael Barrett conducting the service. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.