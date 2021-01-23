Mr. Jeffrey James Murphy, age 57, departed this life on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the AdventHealth in Manchester. He was born on Monday, September 30, 1963 in Manchester, Kentucky to Jimmy and Ollie (Curry) Murphy. He was a painter and a member of the Burning Springs Church of God.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved his trade and was a tremendously skilled painter. He used his talents to paint many of the homes in our community, where touches of his talent will be displayed for years to come.
He leaves to mourn his passing his mother: Ollie Murphy, and his loving wife:
LeShay Ann (Bartlett) Murphy; his children: Brittany Jamyl Murphy and Jillessa Layne Napier and husband Steven; his grandchildren: Leah Grace Napier, McKinlee Rayne Burns and Rylee Faith Napier. Also surviving is his sister: Linda Senters and husband Mark; and these nieces and nephews: Amy Stewart, Marla Hacker, Brent Senters and wife Trish, Brandon Senters and Kaitlyn; eight great nieces and nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father: Jimmy Murphy and his sister: Kendall Ann Stewart.
Funeral services for Jeffrey James Murphy will be conducted on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Joey Burns and Rev. George Davidson will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 after 12 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
