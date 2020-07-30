Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 30, 2020 at approximately 2:56 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Charles McClurg, 28 of Jeffersonville. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a possible unresponsive male subject in an automobile located on Marcum Street. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject who was showing severe signs of being under the influence of intoxicants. Also, it was noted that a plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance was located. The subject was treated and released from the scene and placed under arrest without incident.
Charles, McClurg, 28 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
