Jeffery Taylor Napier, 50, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, August 29th, at the Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lexington, KY.
Jeffery was born in Beverly, KY on November 2, 1970, a son of Paul and Ruby Carol England Napier.
Jeffery is survived by his parents, Paul and Ruby Carol Napier of Manchester; and by his children: Jeffery Brandon Napier and wife Courtney, Ashley Smith and husband James, and Tiffany Amanda Napier and husband Brad, all of Corbin.
He is also survived by three brothers: Paul Douglas Napier and wife Amy Jo of London, Jimmy Darrell Napier and wife Kim of Manchester, and Anthony Tate Napier and wife Jennifer of Manchester; and the following grandchildren: William Smith, Kaylee Weager, Emily Smith, Dalton Kelly, Chloe Lovins, Adelynn Yeager, Kaylee Lovins, Sharon Smith, Taylor Holland, Aaliyah Holland, Sawyer Napier, Gabriel Napier, and Clara Napier.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 2nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Danny Ray England officiating. Burial will follow at the Hacker Cemetery on Grayfork Rd.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
