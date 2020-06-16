Jeffery J. Byrd, 24, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, June 15th, at his home.
Jeffery was born in Manchester, KY on April 20, 1996, a son of Allison Mcqueen Byrd and Jeffery Wayne Byrd.
Jeffery is survived by his wife, Nikita Ross Byrd; his parents, Allison Mcqueen Byrd and Jeffery Wayne Byrd; his children: Dustin Jordan Byrd, Jaxon Byrd, and Ariana Byrd.
He is also survived by his grandmother, Peggy Byrd; two sisters: Serena Byrd and Ashely Smallwood; his brother, Matthew Byrd, his uncles: Robbie Byrd and Nicholas Byrd; his aunt, Linda Gail Collett; and his mother-in-law, Amanda Ross
Jeffery is preceded in death by his grandfather, Tom Byrd.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bobby Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at the Lower Saddler Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
