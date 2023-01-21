Mr. Jeffrey David Ruth age 57 of Manchester departed this life on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Manchester, Kentucky. He was born Wednesday, April 21, 1965 in Corbin, Kentucky to Lanny and Shirley Dearner Ruth. He was a retired Air Marshall and worked as a supervisor at Wal-Mart.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Barbara Marcum Ruth, his step daughter: Ronica Corvin and husband Justin, his grandchildren: Rowan, Reegan and River, his parents: Lanny and Shirley Ruth, his sisters: Lainie Jo Miller and Jaimee Lynn Ruth, nephews: Isaac Smith and Kanon Miller and his niece: Kylie Miller.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Hazel and Bill Dearner and Ruby “Sitter” and Burchell Ruth.
Funeral Services for Mr. Jeffrey David Ruth will be conducted on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brad Stevens and Rev. Dustin Sims will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
