Jeffrey Lee Brock, September 22, 1960 in Beverly, Kentucky, a son of the late Laura Belle Barrett Collett. Jeffrey had been a resident of Leslie and Clay Counties, as well as residing in Camden, Tn for a period of time. Jeffrey enjoyed farming and by occupation, he was a long-time truck driver. He departed this life on October 17, 2021 at Essie, Kentucky. He was 61 years old.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his step-father, William “Gunsmoke” Collett, two brothers, Ronald Dean and Paul Wayne Brock, one sister, Donna Jean Brock, and a great-nephew, Daniel Whitaker. Also, three step-brothers, Darrell Collett, Lloyd Collett, and Bruce Collett, niece Alice Jean Milton and her infant son, Michael.
Survivors include, his wife, Darlene Hunt Brock; two sons, Shane Brock & Ashely and Earl Dean Brock, both of Fulton, KY; two daughters, Misty Bivens & Matt and Renee Larsen, both of TN; three brothers, Alex A. Brock & Denesha of Manchester, KY, Clyde Brock & Rita of Stinnett, KY and William Collett & Mia of Essie, KY; two sisters, Raymonda Whitaker & Jim of Hazard, KY and Trilla Slusher; his cherished grandchildren, Luke Brock, Waylon Rae Brock, Ezra’dean Alonzo Brock, Kadyn Brock, Jasper Brock, Charles Alexander Roark, Brandon Dyer, China Dyer, Austin Quinn, Paetyn Larson, Kiley Bivins, Bryson Allen and Matthew Bivins; his step-brothers, Harold Collett of Essie, KY and Anthony Collett of London, KY. A host of other relatives and friends also survive.
The funeral was held at the Bowen’s Creek United Baptist Church at Essie, KY with Rev. Carl Brown officiating. Interment will followed in the Collett Cemetery at Essie, KY.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
