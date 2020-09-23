Jeffrey S. Sherrill, 52, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, September 21st, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Jeffrey was born in Mooresville, NC on July 6, 1968, a son of Susan (Sherrill) Weber and William Garfield Sherrill.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Audrey (Wagers) Sherrill, and his sons, Brayden Jacob Sherrill and Noah Keith Sherrill, all of Manchester, his mother, Susan Sherrill Weber of Denver, NC, and his father and stepmother, William and Susie Sherrill of Vale, NC, and his mother-in-law, Katherine Gibson and her husband Frankie, and his father-in-law, Zandall Wagers and his wife Melinda.
He is also survived by his sister, Kimberly Stamey and husband Tim of Vale, NC, his brother, Scott Laine Sherrill and wife Cyndi of Lincolnton, NC, and the following nieces and nephews: Taylor Brooke Stamey, Zachery Lane Stamey, Hailee Faith Stamey, Trever Hughes, Kasen Sherrill, Parker Sherrill, Taylor Faye Wagers, Kacey Ann Wagers, Ryleigh Noelle Wagers, Lacey Gibson, Emmie Gibson, Ellie Gibson, Coleman Wagers, Jayce Wagers, Emily Wagers, and special nieces: Addison Faith Rains, Destiney Rains, and Kyra Rains.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gary Weber.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 24th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Travis Fields officiating. Burial will follow at the Sandlin Branch Cemetery on Upper Rader Road.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
