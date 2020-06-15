Jennifer Lee Gray, 46, passed away Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.
Jennifer was born on August 24, 1973, in Beverly, KY to Arkus and Janice (Hoskins) Gray.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents: Herbert and Nina Gray and Burton and Lucy Hoskins.
Jennifer leaves surviving her parents, her son Dylan Wayne Grubb, her brothers: Kevin (Pauline) Gray and Jonathan (Abby) Gray, her nieces and nephews: Amber, Joseph, Hudson, Hattie and Holden Gray, and many aunts and uncles that love her.
Graveside Services was held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16th at the Hoskins Cemetery on Double Creek, Tracy Mitchell and Tess Lipps officiated.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
