Jeremy Donte Caldwell “Ta-Ta”, 32, formerly of Chattanooga, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in a London, Kentucky, hospital.
He was a 2007 graduate of Red Bank High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University. Jeremy was a member of First Baptist Church of Bozentown. He was a former athlete for the Canadian and Arena Football Leagues.
Survivors include his companion of 13 years, Sa’sha Lyttle; sons, Jeremi and Easton Caldwell; daughter, Jermia Caldwell, all of Manchester, KY; mother, Tabatha Caldwell; father, Anthony Green, both of Chattanooga; host of other relatives and friends.
He will lie in state on Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 1:30-5:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home.
A family service will be on Thursday, Dec. 31, at noon in the chapel with Pastor Derrick Vinson as the eulogist. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
