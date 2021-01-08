Mr. Jerry Cress, age 65 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Wednesday, November 30, 1955 in Hamilton, Ohio to the union of Cooney and Lucy Spurlock Cress. He was owner and operator of Jerry’s Sporting Goods and a member of the Greenbriar Presbyterian Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Patricia Ann Burns Cress, his children: Renee Cress Helton and her husband Eric, Dylan Wayne Cress and Emily Lily Cress as well as his grandson: Ezra Wayne Helton and his brother: Marvin Cress.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Cooney and Lucy Cress and his brothers: Ralph Cress, Monte Carl Cress and Larry Lee Cress.
Services for Mr. Jerry Cress will be conducted Graveside at the Burchell Cemetery on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1 PM. Rev. Brian Bond will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Burchell Cemetery of Manchester.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
