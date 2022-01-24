Jerry Grubb, 62, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, January 20th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Jerry was born in Beverly, KY on August 19, 1959, a son of the late Leo and Marie Jackson Grubb.
He is survived by his brother and sisters: Lonnie Grubb, Marlene Grubb, and Barbara Sue Smith, all of Manchester; his sister-in-law, Abbie Grubb; and by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Junior Lee Grubb, Mark Grubb, and Mary Ann Grubb.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 29th at the Davis Cemetery in Mills, KY, with Reed Brock officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
